Ozdemir: Turkish state played a role in Dink’s murder

It is known that the Turkish state played a role in the murder of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Bundestag member Cem Ozdemir said in an interview with DW.
Asked to comment on the recent claims by Turkish parliament MP Garo Paylan, that that Turkish academics, journalists and literary figures who have fled the governing Justice and Development Party are in grave danger, Ozdemir said he had now information about this, but it “wouldn't be surprising”.
“But it wouldn't surprise me given that Hrant Dink, a Turkish-Armenian journalist and a good friend of mine, was killed by a 16-year-old [in Istanbul] — and it's known that the Turkish state played a role in this murder. Then you also see how Turkish dissidents are not only jailed, silenced or expelled but also intimidated and subjected to physical violence. Germany should be aware of this and above all else prevent the growth of separate societal structures. Some examples of this already exist, such as Osmanen Germania, a Turkish-nationalist boxing gang, or the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD),” he said.
Ozdemier said he had recently visited an event organized by Turkish-Armenian journalist and blogger Hayko Bagdat, was wearing a bullet-proof vest because he'd received credible death threats a day earlier.
“I think we must make it clear that Germany will not tolerate such a climate of fear. It's bad enough that such fear already pervades Turkish society,” he added.