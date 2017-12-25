News
Monday
December 25
News
Afghanistan explosion death toll reaches 6
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that a suicide bomber struck Monday near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital city, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle, officials said, according to TASS news agency of Russia.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said three other people were wounded in the attack, adding that the exact target was unclear.

“The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road,” he said.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for this explosion. 

Earlier it was reported that two people were killed in the Kabul blast.
