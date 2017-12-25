Armenia President signs decree on creating interagency commission with EU

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday signed a decree with respect to setting up an interagency commission between Armenia, as one party, and the European Union (EU), European Atomic Energy Community and their member countries, as the other party.
This commission will coordinate the events to ensure the application of the Partnership Priorities document of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that was signed recently, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.