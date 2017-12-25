News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Armenia President signs decree on creating interagency commission with EU
Armenia President signs decree on creating interagency commission with EU
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday signed a decree with respect to setting up an interagency commission between Armenia, as one party, and the European Union (EU), European Atomic Energy Community and their member countries, as the other party. 

This commission will coordinate the events to ensure the application of the Partnership Priorities document of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that was signed recently, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Spiral of sanctions damaged Russia-EU relations
“We appreciate the position of Cyprus, which stands for the speedy normalization of Russian-EU relations...
 EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee: Agreement approves EU's clear position on Karabakh conflict
Welcomes the joint statement made by the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the fringes of the Geneva Summit of 16 October 2017, organised by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...
 EU extends sanctions against Russia
Sanctions restrict access to Russian majority state-owned financial institutions…
 Armenian President receives delegation of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PHOTOS)
he President highlighted the Closing Statement adopted by the Committee – the high evaluation to the recent developments in Armenia-EU relations...
 European Commission triggers Article 7 of EU Treaty against Poland
The move does not mean that sanctions will be imposed on Poland...
 Greece approves 2018 budget
“We leave behind a period that no one wants to remember…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news