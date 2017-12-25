News
Modi is first India PM to visit Davos in 20 years
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to visit the World Economic Forum, which will be held January 23-26, 2018 in Davos, Times of India reported.

There will be several sessions devoted to India during the Davos forum, Times of India quotes an official.

As the newspaper notes, Modi will be the first Indian prime minister since 1997, who will go to Davos. In addition, he is given the role of the chief guest of the event. It is expected that Modi will be accompanied by a large group of heads and representatives of leading national companies.

The leaders of the Indian government, as a rule, are not attending the Davos Forum, as it is held when the country celebrates the Republic Day (January 26). However, Modi decided to visit Switzerland to demonstrate the economic and investment opportunities of India, the newspaper said.
