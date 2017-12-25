UN budget for the next two years will be $ 5.395 billion

The UN General Assembly (GA) adopted the budget of an international organization. In the next two years, it will be $ 5.395 billion, Kommersant.ru reports.
At the same time, the Secretary General of the organization Antonio Guterres requested more than $5.4 billion for 2017 and 2018. Preliminary debate on the amount of the budget was conducted in the UNGA Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Affairs.
The UN budget is formed from the contributions of 193 countries that are members of the organization. The amount of these contributions depends on the country's solvency and is calculated on the basis of the average GDP and GDP per capita income of the country. The amount of the contribution of one country should not exceed 22% of the total budget.
The U.S. makes the largest contribution to the United Nations - 22%. Among the leaders in financing the UN are also Japan (9.6%) and China (7.9%). Russia accounts for about 3% of the budget of the world organization.
After President Donald Trump came to power in the U.S., the country started insisting on the UN reform. Trump justifies this by the fact that the international organization spends more and more money and becomes less effective at the same time. During 2017, the United States achieved a reduction in the cost of UN peacekeeping operations.