5 Azerbaijani citizens applied for asylum in Armenia this year

YEREVAN. – Five Azerbaijani citizens applied for asylum in Armenia in the first half of 2017, head migration service Gagik Yeganyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
One case concerns a family of four. As previously reported, Azerbaijani journalist of Talish origin Shahin Mirzoyev applied for asylum in Armenia in connection with the persecution in Azerbaijan. The family has left Armenia for a third country with the assistance of UN. The spouse of Mirzoyeva, who was had cancer died and was buried in Armenia. Another Azerbaijani citizen is currently in Armenia.