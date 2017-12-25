Dollar drop stops in Armenia

Police detain driver of a bus crashing into crowd in Moscow

Armenia MFA: Tents pitched, field kitchen set up at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint (PHOTOS)

Armenia President to travel to Moscow

At least 4 killed as bus crashes into crowd in Moscow

Armenia buses, trucks stuck at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint

Media: US and China agree to exchange intelligence on North Korea

Armenia’s Sargsyan: Santa Claus also has dreams (PHOTOS)

MIBMA team leader: European community should be informed about Armenia’s migration-related situation

Lapshin: Azerbaijan tries to intimidate the world, but tourist flow to Karabakh grows

UK ambassador to Armenia: 2018 looks set to be even busier

Modi is first India PM to visit Davos in 20 years

Lavrov: Having military bases abroad for Russia is not a goal in itself

UN budget for the next two years will be $ 5.395 billion

Karakhanyan family had their housewarming party thanks to Ucom

Festive firecrackers, bottles of beverage found in box under Christmas tree at National Polytechnic University of Armeni

Economist: Passing year was positive for Armenia producers

25 photos discovered depicting evacuation of Armenian participants in heroic battle of Musa Dagh (PHOTOS)

Israel welcomes Guatemala's decision to move embassy to Jerusalem

Suspicious box detected under Christmas tree at National Polytechnic University of Armenia

Lavrov: Moscow calls on North Korea and US to start negotiations

5 Azerbaijani citizens applied for asylum in Armenia this year

20 people accused of corruption are released in Saudi Arabia

Guatemala to move embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Armenia President signs decree on creating interagency commission with EU

Afghanistan explosion death toll reaches 6

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: Had there been 2-3% economic growth in 2016, it would have been worse in 2017

England animal welfare worker rescues dog stuck in icy river

Miss America organizers resign amid email scandal

Ethnic Armenian arrested on suspicion of murder in Los Angeles

Ozdemir: Turkish state played a role in Dink’s murder

Kurz: Jerusalem status needs to be clarified through negotiations

Erdogan says Trump should have called him before Jerusalem decision

Armenian Catholics mark Christmas Eve

Iran speaker offers to develop mechanism of interaction between national intelligence

Seattle judge partially blocks Trump's refugee ban

Karabakh president visits military units located in southern direction (PHOTO)

Lavrov: Spiral of sanctions damaged Russia-EU relations

Millions of Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas

Bekchyan: 11 priests were invited to participate in elections of Patriarch of Constantinople

Hundreds attack Coptic church in Egypt

North Korea: New sanctions an act of war

Expert: Violence against men in Germany is not much spoken about, but it exists

8 people injured in a machete attack in Los Angeles

China launches land exploration satellite

Saudi prince told to pay at least $6 billion for release

NATO chief warns of Russian submarine capability

Big Ben's bongs returned after building work on temporarily stopped

Catalonia's leader urges Spain's Government to let him return home

Armenian President sends congratulatory letters to Japan’s Emperor and Prime Minister on country’s national holiday

Philippines tropical storm: More than 130 dead after flooding

Four dead in China power plant accident

Israel to formally announce withdrawal from UNESCO

Karabakh President visits range of military units

Disastrous consequences of activities at Akhtala ore mining and processing enterprise of Armenia (PHOTOS)

CNN: 49% of Americans oppose US embassy’s transfer from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Passengers of delayed flights depart from Yerevan on Saturday

Armenia President to pay official visit to Georgia

Large-scale drug trafficking case solved in Armenia, there are arrests

China MFA expresses support to UN resolution on toughening sanctions against N. Korea

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,600 shots within one week

Amendments made to Karabakh laws on national flag, coat of arms, anthem

12 Palestinians killed so far in clashes over Jerusalem

US to sell anti-tank missiles to Ukraine?

UN Security council condemns Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

Palestine, Israel representatives express support for political discourse

Newspaper: PM Kvirikashvili statement on Armenia causes uproar in Georgia, Azerbaijan

Armenian member of Turkish parliament: Current climate in Turkey is same as in 1915

Germany Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal opens new chapter to support Armenia’s modernization

Terror attack prevented in San Francisco

Turks upset over Turkmenistan not participating in UN vote on Jerusalem, bring Armenia’s example

Armenian man goes missing in US

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea

Permanent Representative of Karabakh to US takes part i event at Armenian church of New York

Present for homeless people blown up by German police

2 trains collide near Vienna, several injured

Netherlands to accept Saakashvili if he arrives

Defence Minister: Russian troops pulled out from Syria

Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours

Garegin Bekchyan: No problem with Turkey government on election of Armenian patriarch

Armenian President receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB

Armenia ranked 88th in Forbes's Best countries for Business

Sharmazanov about statement of Paraguay parliament: This is a biased and anti-Armenian statement

Apple sued for intentionally slowing down older iPhones

Iran detains hundreds of youth for drinking

Putin: NATO strategy is offensive and aggressive

Belarus legalizes cryptocurrencies and mining

Armenian PM receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB

Serzh Sargsyan instructs intelligence agencies to prepare for 3 most important events of 2018

Sargsyan: Armenia National Security Service activities in counterterrorism need to be intensified

Armenia protesters demand withdrawal of draft over right-hand drive vehicle

1 dollar drops near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President: Cases of foreigners’ trespassing state border are increasing

Georgia: Armenia can supply goods to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency

UK FM jokes about Lavrov’s searching his pockets

Ruling party: 2018 to open up new opportunities for Armenian-US relations

Armenia to present its civilization at New York Metropolitan Theatre

Amnesty International: Armenia embarked on a crackdown on LGBTI rights in recent years

Nalbandian: Armenia expects France’s assistance in EU visa liberalization

Putin and Erdogan discuss situation on Palestinian-Israeli settlement