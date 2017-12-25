Media: US and China agree to exchange intelligence on North Korea

The US and China reached an agreement on the regular exchange of information, including intelligence, on the situation in North Korea and the impact of international sanctions on Pyongyang, TASS agency reported quoting Japanese newspaper Asahi and to US government sources.

According to them, an agreement on the exchange of confidential information was reached during the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November in Beijing. According to Asahi sources, it is a matter of regular consultations between the military and intelligence agencies of the two countries and the creation of hot lines of communication, in particular, between the command of US forces in the Republic of Korea and the military leadership of China.

The sources suggest that Chinese trade, customs and financial authorities will, in certain intervals, inform colleagues in the United States about the implementation of sanctions.