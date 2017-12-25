MIBMA team leader: European community should be informed about Armenia’s migration-related situation

YEREVAN. – One of the objectives of the MIBMA (Support to Migration and Border Management in Armenia) project is to promote the discourse on visa liberalization.
The MIBMA project which kicked off in April 2016 is funded by the European Union, and it comprises several domains jointly with the State Migration Agency of Armenia.
MIBMA Team Leader Carel Hofstra said at Monday’s press conference that eight main directions are defined and 173 special events were planned along the lines of their 2017-2021 project.
The matter of readmission, especially the introduction of an e-system, also is at the focus of MIBMA.
In addition, a website has been launched for facilitating remittances.
The creation of an e-library on migration is also another novelty.
In the MIBMA team leader’s words, it is important that the European community clearly sees the present-day situation in Armenia regarding migration. He added that this creates confidence towards the country’s migration system, and contributes to a more successful promotion of the dialogue on visa liberalization.