Monday
December 25
Festive firecrackers, bottles of beverage found in box under Christmas tree at National Polytechnic University of Armeni
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – There were four festive firecrackers and three bottles of beverage inside the box, which was detected Monday under the Christmas tree outside the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.

As reported earlier, The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call from police, on Monday at 10:32am. 

It was informed that there was a suspicious box under the Christmas tree that is placed at the yard of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, in capital city Yerevan, and that rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad and an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.

Everyone inside the university was evacuated.
