News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Lapshin: Azerbaijan tries to intimidate the world, but tourist flow to Karabakh grows
Lapshin: Azerbaijan tries to intimidate the world, but tourist flow to Karabakh grows
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Trying to intimidate the whole world, Azerbaijan contributed to the growth of the tourist flow to Artsakh, blogger Alexander Lapshin wrote on Facebook.

“For me, the outgoing year 2017 was not an easy one, because almost 9 months of this year were spent in an Azerbaijani prison because of a trip to Artsakh. I happened to dive into the dirty dismantling quarrels of the Azerbaijani clans, learned about the family squabbles of the Aliyevs, I even had a ride on the personal plane of the Baku sultan's wife, and I saw the bickering for power and oil money in this Muslim country”, writes Lapshin.

According to him, their racism and hatred is not only towards the Armenian people because of the conflict in Artsakh, but also towards any other non-Muslim nation. The calls for Jewish pogroms shouted by demonstrators outside the Baku court, where he was held, said a lot about the country, Lapshin said, adding that all the demonstrations are organized by the authorities.

“Trying to intimidate the whole world, dwarf Azerbaijan, on the contrary, contributed to the fact that in 2017 Artsakh was visited by almost twice as many tourists as a year earlier”, wrote Lapshin.

“Among them were my good friends from the Baltics: Alexander Alimov and Ivar Utinas from Latvia, Slava Gorbunov from Lithuania and many others. They shot a cool film about this wonderful land, its culture, people, nature, monuments and architecture. Watch it, I'm sure you would like to visit it, too!: he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia attorney: Lapshin detention was headache for Azerbaijan
The Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen blogger had visited Karabakh, was imprisoned in Azerbaijan, later pardoned by its president, and left the country recently...
 Alexander Lapshin collects documents confirming violence in Azerbaijani jail
Lapshin said he spent a day at Haifa hospital...
 Alexander Lapshin: Let’s hand over Alaska to Azerbaijan
“Do they seriously believe that I can decide anything in your conflict with Armenia and the world...
 Blogger Lapshin: There is view that Azerbaijan can’t be forgiven for attempt to kill me
He had visited Karabakh, was arrested in Azerbaijan, pardoned by the president, and he left the country…
 Blogger Lapshin: Azerbaijan only wants to see Armenians dead
Azerbaijan started terror against the Armenians in Sumgait, Baku and Karabakh in 1988...
 Alexander Lapshin hospitalized in Israel
The blogger underwent a series of the medical examinations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news