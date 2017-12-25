Armenia’s Sargsyan: Santa Claus also has dreams (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Santa Claus also has dreams; he wishes that our children always be vigorous, happy, and always laugh.

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday stated the aforementioned at the New Year and Christmas festive function for children, at the President’s residence.

About 1,000 children from Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) will take part in these festive events, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Along the lines of these functions, President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan first hosted children from several border communities of Armenia.

The lights of the Christmas tree at the Presidential residence were lit ceremoniously in the presence of these little guests, and the festive event kicked off.

On his and the First Lady’s behalf, the President warmly congratulated those in attendance and all children on the New Year and Christmas holidays, and expressed good wishes to them.