Monday
December 25
Armenia buses, trucks stuck at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

It is already the third day since buses and trucks with Armenian license plates also are stuck in the traffic jam due to the Upper Lars checkpoint—on the Georgia-Russia border—being closed.

Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that it is not yet clear as to exactly how many vehicles from Armenia there are at the closed checkpoint, there is a queue of vehicles there, no registration has yet been conducted, and there is no clear information about the Armenian citizens at this checkpoint.

According to information by the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, the country’s Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway, which leads to the Armenian border, is closed for all vehicles.

And the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations had informed that a total of 282 vehicles stand in line on the Russian side.
