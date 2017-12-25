News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Tents pitched, field kitchen set up at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint (PHOTOS)
Armenia MFA: Tents pitched, field kitchen set up at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – According to the information received from the Republic of Armenia (RA) Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has pitched tents and set up a field kitchen for the Armenian citizens that are stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint, on the Georgia-Russia border.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“A representative of the RA Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don also is at the checkpoint,” he added. “Snow removal activities still continue at the Kazbegi checkpoint in Georgia. According to preliminary information, there is a risk of avalanche. So, additional information will be given.”

According to information by the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, the country’s Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway, which leads to the Armenian border, is now open for all vehicles except for trucks. 

And the Russian MES had informed that a total of 282 vehicles stand in line on the Russian side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia buses, trucks stuck at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint
The Armenian side has no clear information...
 Georgia: Armenia can supply goods to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency
The agreement meets the interests of Georgia...
 Azerbaijan-Iran railways to be launched on December 25
Azerbaijan and Iran discussed customs procedures…
 “One belt, one road” initiative: China plans to build railway in Panama
The Chinese authorities and the government of Panama signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of railway transport...
 Armenian, Georgian ministers discuss construction of tunnel near Lars checkpoint
The sides also discussed issues related to construction works to expand the roadway in the neutral zone between Georgia and Russia ...
 Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to create transport corridor
The document was signed on the sidelines of the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII) in Ashgabat...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news