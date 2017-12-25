Armenia MFA: Tents pitched, field kitchen set up at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – According to the information received from the Republic of Armenia (RA) Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has pitched tents and set up a field kitchen for the Armenian citizens that are stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint, on the Georgia-Russia border.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“A representative of the RA Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don also is at the checkpoint,” he added. “Snow removal activities still continue at the Kazbegi checkpoint in Georgia. According to preliminary information, there is a risk of avalanche. So, additional information will be given.”

According to information by the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, the country’s Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway, which leads to the Armenian border, is now open for all vehicles except for trucks.

And the Russian MES had informed that a total of 282 vehicles stand in line on the Russian side.