Dollar drop stops in Armenia
Dollar drop stops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.43/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.88 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 569.68 (up by AMD 0.42), that of one British pound was AMD 643.53 (up by AMD 0.03), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.29 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 250.36, AMD 14,193.63 and AMD 19,573.13 respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
