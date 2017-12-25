News
Pope calls for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians
Pope calls for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Pope Francis called for “peace for Jerusalem” and dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians during his traditional Christmas Day message, BBC reported. 

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful co-existence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognised borders,” said Pope Francis.

Criticizing societies focused only on economic growth, Pope Francis has urged Rome and the world to see the baby Jesus “in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Turning to the parties to the conflict in Syria, Pope urged to respect the dignity of every Syrian and rebuild their shattered societies, regardless of ethnic and religious affiliation.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
