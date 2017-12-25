Armenia president arrives on official visit to Georgia (PHOTOS)

Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan has arrived on an official visit to neighboring Georgia.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the meeting of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili has kicked off in the Georgian Presidential Palaca, followed by negotiations with the participation of the two countries’ official delegations.

The results of the talks will be summed up by Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili during the joint press conference.

In honor of President Serzh Sargsyan and his wife Rita Sargsyan, an official dinner will be given in the evening on behalf of Georgi Margvelashvili and his wife Maca Chichua.