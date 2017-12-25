News
Armenia president arrives on official visit to Georgia (PHOTOS)
Armenia president arrives on official visit to Georgia (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan has arrived on an official visit to neighboring Georgia.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the meeting of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili has kicked off in the Georgian Presidential Palaca, followed by negotiations with the participation of the two countries’ official delegations.

The results of the talks will be summed up by Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili during the joint press conference.

In honor of President Serzh Sargsyan and his wife Rita Sargsyan, an official dinner will be given in the evening on behalf of Georgi Margvelashvili and his wife Maca Chichua.
Georgian President gives official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan
Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili raised toasts referring to the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on mutual respect and confidence...
Armenian-Georgian high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Presidents instructed them to strengthen mutual contacts and cooperation...
 Georgia president: Armenia’s EAEU membership has not hampered bilateral economic cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi
I am convinced we can further deepen the cooperation between the two friendly people...
 Serzh Sargsyan: Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities for export of goods to EAEU
The free trade zone on border with Iran is an excellent opportunity for Georgia, as Iran is a major market…
 Serzh Sargsyan: Armenian citizens prefer to spend vacation in friendly Georgia
Our countries have really friendly, good-neighborly relations...
 Armenia President to pay official visit to Georgia
The agenda of Serzh Sargsyan’s trip is made public…
