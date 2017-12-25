Russian opposition not registered as presidential candidate

Russia’s Central Election Commission on December 25 refused to register Russian oppositionist Aleksei Navalny as a candidate in the 2018 presidential election, Meduza reported.
The CEC refused to register Navalny’s initiative group because of conviction in a fraud case. Navalny, in his turn, said that Commission’s decision violates the Constitution.
The meetings of initiative groups to nominate Aleksei Navalny were held in 20 cities of Russia on December 24. Aleksey Navalny said he would call his supporters to boycott the elections if the officials refuse to register him as a presidential candidate.
The 2018 Russian presidential election will take place on 18 March 2018. The incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, candidate from the Communist Party Pavel Grudinin, leader of the LDPR Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Yabloko founder Grigory Yavlinsky and journalist Ksenia Sobchak intend to participate in elections.