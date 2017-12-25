News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Israel seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
Israel seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Israel’s markets regulator will propose regulation to ban companies based on bitcoin and other digital currencies from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, he said on Monday, Reuters reported. 

Shmuel Hauser, the chairman of the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), told the Calcalist business conference he will bring the proposal to the ISA board next week. If approved, it would be subject to a public hearing and then the stock exchange bylaws would need to be amended.

“If we have a company that their main business is digital currencies we would not allow it. If already listed, its trading will be suspended,” Hauser said, adding the ISA must find the appropriate regulation for such companies.

Hauser did not identify any companies that would be affected by his ban, but at least two firms listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) now describe digital currencies or the technology behind them as essential to their business: Blockchain Mining (BLCM.TA) and Fantasy Network (FNTS.TA).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news