Serzh Sargsyan: Armenian citizens prefer to spend vacation in friendly Georgia
Serzh Sargsyan: Armenian citizens prefer to spend vacation in friendly Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society


The outgoing year in the Armenian-Georgian relations was marked by the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as the existence of long-term perspective programs, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi, noting that he is glad to be in a friendly country.

"Our countries have really friendly, good-neighborly relations. It is no coincidence that Armenian citizens prefer to spend their vacation and holidays in Georgia," Sargsyan said.

According to him, it is obvious that if there were no friendly relations with the Armenians in Georgia, there would not be such a tourist flow from Armenia.

The head of the state also noted that during the meeting with the Georgian counterpart, issues related to the energy sector, the economy, as well as issues related to the transit possibilities of the two countries were discussed.

During the visit the President will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
