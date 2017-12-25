News
News
Georgia president: Armenia’s EAEU membership has not hampered bilateral economic cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi
Georgia president: Armenia’s EAEU membership has not hampered bilateral economic cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union has not hampered the economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told the reporters after meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Tbilisi. 

“Moreover, we have recorded growth in economic cooperation, trade turnover. I have to note that we have growth also in the sphere of tourism”, the correspondent of Armenian News – NEWS.am reported quoting the Georgian President.

Margvelashvili highlighted the visit of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to Georgia, emphasizing that it’s another step forward for deepening bilateral cooperation. “I am convinced we can further deepen the cooperation between the two friendly people”, the Georgian President underlined.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
