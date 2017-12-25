News
Tuesday
December 26
Armenian-Georgian high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Armenian-Georgian high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian-Georgian high-level talks were held in Tbilisi, involving the official delegations of the two countries.

Welcoming the delegation headed by the President of friendly Armenia, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said he was glad that the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia was crowned with a remarkable visit by President Serzh Sargsyan that might give fresh impetus to the development of interstate relations and friendship between the two nations.

The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia stated with satisfaction the growth of trade turnover between the two countries this year, the progress achieved in tourism and the status of bilateral cooperation in a number of other spheres. They noted that the potential of cooperation is much greater, and consistent efforts need to be made in this direction.

Presidents Sargsyan and Margvelashvili attached importance to regional security and peace in terms of providing favorable conditions for the prosperity and economic development of all countries in the region.

During the enlarged meeting, the members of the two delegations reported back the work done in respective areas, the pace of joint projects, the achievements and problems. The Presidents instructed them to strengthen mutual contacts and cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
