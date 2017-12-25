News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Georgian President gives official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan
Georgian President gives official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

In honor of President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan, who is in Georgia on an official visit, an official dinner was given on behalf of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Mrs. Maka Chichua, the Armenian President’s Office reported.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili raised toasts referring to the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on mutual respect and confidence, as well as the centuries-old friendship of the peoples of Armenia and Georgia, and the prospects to strengthen bilateral ties in all the spheres of mutual interest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian-Georgian high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Presidents instructed them to strengthen mutual contacts and cooperation...
 Georgia president: Armenia’s EAEU membership has not hampered bilateral economic cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi
I am convinced we can further deepen the cooperation between the two friendly people...
 Serzh Sargsyan: Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities for export of goods to EAEU
The free trade zone on border with Iran is an excellent opportunity for Georgia, as Iran is a major market…
 Serzh Sargsyan: Armenian citizens prefer to spend vacation in friendly Georgia
Our countries have really friendly, good-neighborly relations...
 Armenia president arrives on official visit to Georgia (PHOTOS)
he results of the talks will be summed up by Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili during the joint press conference....
 Armenia President to pay official visit to Georgia
The agenda of Serzh Sargsyan’s trip is made public…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news