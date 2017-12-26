World-renowned Armenian economist projects economic crisis for Turkey

Renowned Istanbul Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu, who is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spoke about the economic situation in Turkey.
Acemoglu stated that Turkey’s economy is not healthy, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) newspaper of the country. He stressed that the current economic growth in Turkey is not a result of an increase in production, but an increase in demand.
“The economic prospects announced by the Turkish government are just an optimistic prediction; but the reality is different,” said Daron Acemoglu. “There are major problems in Turkey’s economic makeup. In 2018 and 2019, economic growth in Turkey will slow down, and there is a major risk of [economic] crisis [in the country].”