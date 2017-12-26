News
Tuesday
December 26
News
American man explains why he sent horse manure to US Treasury boss as Christmas gift
American man explains why he sent horse manure to US Treasury boss as Christmas gift
Region:World News
Theme: Society

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has acquired a bad reputation due to a new tax bill, and as a result, he received horse manure as a Christmas gift from an American citizen, according to Americaru.

The person who sent this organic gift is Robby Strong, and he attached a card to this “present.”

“We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bulls   .” Strong wrote on the card. “Warmest Wishes, The American People.”

Robby Strong works as a psychologist for Los Angeles County, and he said he expects that delivering animal feces to the man in charge of the US Treasury Department could jeopardize his job.
Հայերեն and Русский
