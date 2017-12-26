American man explains why he sent horse manure to US Treasury boss as Christmas gift

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has acquired a bad reputation due to a new tax bill, and as a result, he received horse manure as a Christmas gift from an American citizen, according to Americaru.
The person who sent this organic gift is Robby Strong, and he attached a card to this “present.”
“We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bulls .” Strong wrote on the card. “Warmest Wishes, The American People.”
Robby Strong works as a psychologist for Los Angeles County, and he said he expects that delivering animal feces to the man in charge of the US Treasury Department could jeopardize his job.