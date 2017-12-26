News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Newspaper: US sanctions on Russia to have more severe consequences for Armenia?
Newspaper: US sanctions on Russia to have more severe consequences for Armenia?
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russian criminal environment member, Russian Armenian Ruben Tatulyan, a.k.a. Robson, is on the list of sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper of Armenia.

“Several hundred, if not, more than one thousand names—and among them, the predominant part of the members of the Investor’ Club of [Armenian] Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan—will be on the list to be publicized in January.

“[But] the American sanctions’ policy can have more severe consequences for Armenia than the confiscation of the property of some wealthy Russian Armenians. US authorities intend to impose sanctions not only on Russian companies, but also on their subsidiary organizations; those organizations that have an affiliation with Russia.

“This means that the Russian banks’ branches in Armenia, Armenian banks with Russian capital, and in general, all those companies that are related to Russia in some way, may appear under US sanctions,” wrote Zhamanak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ruling party: 2018 to open up new opportunities for Armenian-US relations
Armenia should be extremely cautious in promoting its national interests...
Richard Mills satisfied with economic relations between Armenia, USA
Ambassador said that he does not know yet for sure how long he will hold the position of the Ambassador of the USA to Armenia...
 Mills: US interested in Armenia civil society development
As per the US ambassador, civil society should not only criticize, but also be constructive…
 US embassy collaborates with Armenia National Security Service regarding criminal case on American Armenian’s threat
But based on the interests of the investigation, it cannot provide more details at this point…
 US-Armenia trade up by 35% over 10 months
Trade between the countries reached $99.5 million…
 US congressman says they respect Armenia for giving shelter to Christians from Middle East
Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news