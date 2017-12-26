Newspaper: US sanctions on Russia to have more severe consequences for Armenia?

YEREVAN. – Russian criminal environment member, Russian Armenian Ruben Tatulyan, a.k.a. Robson, is on the list of sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper of Armenia.
“Several hundred, if not, more than one thousand names—and among them, the predominant part of the members of the Investor’ Club of [Armenian] Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan—will be on the list to be publicized in January.
“[But] the American sanctions’ policy can have more severe consequences for Armenia than the confiscation of the property of some wealthy Russian Armenians. US authorities intend to impose sanctions not only on Russian companies, but also on their subsidiary organizations; those organizations that have an affiliation with Russia.
“This means that the Russian banks’ branches in Armenia, Armenian banks with Russian capital, and in general, all those companies that are related to Russia in some way, may appear under US sanctions,” wrote Zhamanak.