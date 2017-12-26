Dozens killed in latest Arab coalition airstrikes in Yemen

At least 71 people were killed in the airstrikes by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition of Middle East states, which fight against the Houthi insurgents in Yemen, reported the Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.
Local residents said several air raids were conducted also in the country’s capital city Sana’a, where at least 11 people were killed, including three children and two women.
And Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reported that fresh airstrikes and clashes in Yemen have killed over 60 fighters as Saudi-backed pro-government forces push an offensive against the Houthi, the security and medical sources said Monday.
Saudi-led coalition air raids overnight killed at least 18 of the Iran-backed rebels in Hais, south of the key port of Hodeida, while bombardments from gunships left 35 others dead in nearby Tahita, a security official told AFP.
The latest fighting killed 12 government troops and wounded 19 more, military and medical sources said.
A confrontation between the government forces and the Houthi insurgents continue in Yemen ever since August 2014. And a Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against the Houthi rebels since March 2015, in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi.