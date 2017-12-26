Argentina police detain armed man trying to get to president's residence

Police in Argentina detained a man who was trying to get into the residence of President Mauricio Macri in a car with firearms, RIA Novosti reported citing the publication of Todo Noticias and sources in the country's security ministry.
According to the publication, a 33-year-old man tried to get to the residence located in the city of Olivos, the province of Buenos Aires. Sources in the police noted that the man wanted to meet with the president and leave him gifts.
Law enforcement officers refused to allow the car enter the area, and the driver attacked the police. He was immediately detained. Police found homemade weapons and cartridges in the car.