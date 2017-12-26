German FM does not see Ukraine and Turkey as EU members in the near future

Ukraine and Turkey will not join the Eurasian Union in the foreseeable future, German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with Funke.
“I cannot imagine neither Turkey, nor Ukraine as an EU member in the next few years,” he said.
At the same time, the minister calls for alternative form of closer cooperation with these countries. He brought an example of a deal that Brussels is trying to reach with London.
If the EU comes to a reasonable agreement that will regulate relations between Europe after Brexit, it could become a model for other countries, such as Ukraine or Turkey.
Speaking about relations with Turkey, he did not rule out “closer form of a customs union” but added it is impossible until the situation in Turkey changes.