Shortage of teachers and doctors in Armenia's regions

YEREVAN. – The most demanded jobs in Armenia’s regions in 2017 were a doctor and a teacher.
During the last year there were vacancies for doctors and teachers in the regions, representative of Armenia’s employment agency Tsoghik Bezhanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. However, in Yerevan, vacant seats were not highly paid. According to her, the jobs of a doctor, a teacher (in the regions), an IT specialist, an engineer, an architect and an accountant were in demand in the labor market.
According to the information provided by State Employment Agency, 8,400 people found jobs in Armenia from January to November 2017.