Archbishop: Teacher shortage felt in Armenian schools of Georgia

TBILISI. -- Over 120 Armenian public schools of Georgia still need professionals despite the fact that the teachers are trained free of charge in Armenia, head of Georgian diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, archbishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan told reporters.

During the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan who is on a visit to Georgia, representatives of the Armenian community discussed educational and economic issues.

According to the archbishop, many Armenians of Georgia receive education in their homeland, but the problem with the lack of specialists is not solved: the issue is especially acute in Javakhk.

Cultural issues were also discussed during the meeting: “Armenians often visit Georgia, Georgian culture is familiar to many Armenians, while, the Georgian people know little about Armenia and Armenian culture. It is necessary to activate cultural ties, and in this regard it is important to ensure the translation of works of modern Armenian writers into Georgian. This issue must be solved at the state level, because now in Georgia there is an increased interest in reading.”

Representatives of the Armenian community also raised the issue of investments in Javakhk, as new jobs would solve the social problem of the Armenian population, and residents would not be forced to leave to find work.

He also noted that they briefed President Sargsyan on the situation with Armenian churches and cultural heritage in Georgia.