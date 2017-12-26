News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Archbishop: Teacher shortage felt in Armenian schools of Georgia
Archbishop: Teacher shortage felt in Armenian schools of Georgia
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

TBILISI. -- Over 120 Armenian public schools of Georgia still need professionals despite the fact that the teachers are trained free of charge in Armenia, head of Georgian diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, archbishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan told reporters.

During the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan who is on a visit to Georgia, representatives of the Armenian community discussed educational and economic issues.

According to the archbishop, many Armenians of Georgia receive education in their homeland, but the problem with the lack of specialists is not solved: the issue is especially acute in Javakhk.

Cultural issues were also discussed during the meeting: “Armenians often visit Georgia, Georgian culture is familiar to many Armenians, while, the Georgian people know little about Armenia and Armenian culture. It is necessary to activate cultural ties, and in this regard it is important to ensure the translation of works of modern Armenian writers into Georgian. This issue must be solved at the state level, because now in Georgia there is an increased interest in reading.”

Representatives of the Armenian community also raised the issue of investments in Javakhk, as new jobs would solve the social problem of the Armenian population, and residents would not be forced to leave to find work.

He also noted that they briefed President Sargsyan on the situation with Armenian churches and cultural heritage in Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sargsyan: Armenian-Georgian relations have made progress in several domains (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of his official visit, the President of Armenia met with the chairman of the Parliament of Georgia…
 Armenia President, Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia confer on role of churches (PHOTOS)
Also, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Ilia II on the 40th anniversary of his enthronement…
 Georgian President gives official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan
Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili raised toasts referring to the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on mutual respect and confidence...
Armenian-Georgian high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Presidents instructed them to strengthen mutual contacts and cooperation...
 Georgia president: Armenia’s EAEU membership has not hampered bilateral economic cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi
I am convinced we can further deepen the cooperation between the two friendly people...
 Serzh Sargsyan: Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities for export of goods to EAEU
The free trade zone on border with Iran is an excellent opportunity for Georgia, as Iran is a major market…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news