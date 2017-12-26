News
Armenia ratifies Minamata Convention on Mercury
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Minamata Convention on Mercury has been ratified under Armenian law.

On December 13, the Government of Armenia deposited its instrument of ratification.

As a result, Armenia has become the 85th Party to the Minamata Convention, which shall enter into force in the country on March 13, 2018, the Ministry of Nature Protection informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.
