Royal family picture to help single mom pay for university

The author who captured four smiling royals is hoping its sale will help to pay her daughter's university education, BBC reported.
Karen Anvil, a 39-year-old resident of Norfolk County snapped the royals at Sandringham.
Karen said that her 17-year-old daughter Rachel expressed the wish to go to Mary Magdalene's church and see the royal family during their annual Christmas Day service.
She posted an image on Twitter, which was liked almost 4,000 times. Various publications called her asking to use the photo.
According to her, afterwards Twitter users advised her to copyright the photograph and earn some cash.
“The thing is - and I hate to play the single mum card - I'm a single parent, I work two jobs, which I'm proud of and I've always worked. Now I want to save money for my daughter for uni and if I can do that, and can get that opportunity that's amazing,” said Karen.