Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 21.1% in one year (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Passenger traffic at the two international airports of Armenia—Zvartnots of capital city Yerevan and Shirak of Gyumri town—was 2,495,500 people, as of Monday, December 25, 2017, which is 21.1 percent more than the same period in the previous year.

Sergey Avetisyan, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) of Armenia, stated about the aforesaid at his year-end press conference on Tuesday.

He added that 10,752 flights departed from and arrived in these two international airports of since the beginning of the year, and that this was an 18.2-percent increase from the respective indicator for 2016.

Also, the GDCA chief informed that 53,270 transit flights were conducted across the country’s airspace, as of Monday, December 25, 2017, and that this is 39.9 percent more than the same period in the year past.

Furthermore, Avetisyan noted that the “free route airspace” concept—of providing air traffic services in which an operator can choose their route subject to only a few limitations, as opposed to the situation where standard airways should be used—is in operation in Armenia since December, and that this will enable airlines to reduce flight time and fuel costs.

In addition, he stated that cargo transport at Zvartnots totaled 20,573 tons between January and November 2017, and that this is 29.8 percent more than the same period in 2016.

