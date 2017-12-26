Analyst: Armenia demonstrates political will in cooperation with EU

YEREVAN. – The speedy ratification of the European Union (EU)-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is extremely important.
“European Integration” NGO Board member, analyst Anna Karapetyan, expressed such a view at a press conference on Tuesday.
In her words, this is important in terms of swiftly implementing the provisions of this agreement.
“Armenia, for its part, demonstrates political will,” Karapetyan said. “One of its evidence can be considered the thing that the President of Armenia has already signed a decree whereby an interdepartmental commission is formed, [and] which will deal with the implementation of this agreement.”
The analyst added that thus, Armenia shows that it has done everything on its part to commence the respective processes.
The CEPA between Armenia and the EU was signed on November 24, in Brussels.