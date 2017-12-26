India to produce a plane for civilian airlines

The Indian Civil Aviation Authority allowed the use of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd manufactured Dornier Do 228 aircraft on the country's civilian routes, Times of India reported.
According to the source, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation has already given a certificate to the Corporation of airworthiness to Dornier 228, which can now be used for regional fights.
Dornier Do 228 is a twin-engine aircraft manufactured by the German company Dornier. In 1983, Dornier and HAL signed licensed production agreements in India to use aircrafts for the need of the Indian Coast Guard and the Air Force.
Now India intends to produce a civilian modification of this aircraft. The Dornier Do 228 is capable of carrying 19 passengers. The plane has maximum cruise speed of 428 kmph and a range of 700 km.