Ashgabat-Yerevan direct flight to be launched on December 27
Ashgabat-Yerevan direct flight to be launched on December 27
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

 An air company from Turkmenistan will launch the first ever direct Ashgabat-Yerevan flight on December 27, head of Armenian civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan said.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in the history of Armenia the flight will be carried out using the privilege of the “fifth freedom of the air.” In particular, the flight will continue to Frankfurt, that is, it is executed on the route Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt and back.

“At first, there will be one flight per week, but there is an opportunity to increase their number if the direction is in demand,” Avetisyan told reporters.
