Young man found hanged in Yerevan home

YEREVAN. – A 27-year-old man has committed suicide on Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Edgar Janoyan, head of the Police Media Relations, Analysis and News Department, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He said the police received a report from the ambulance substation, on Monday at 3:45pm, informing that a man was found hanged in a house in Yerevan.
“It was found out at the specified location that a 27-year-old man committed suicide at home, [and] by way of hanging [himself] with a rope from the railings of the stairs,” said Janoyan.
Also, the police informed that a forensic medical examination has been commissioned, and an investigation is conducted.