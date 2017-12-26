News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Young man found hanged in Yerevan home
Young man found hanged in Yerevan home
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 27-year-old man has committed suicide on Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Edgar Janoyan, head of the Police Media Relations, Analysis and News Department, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said the police received a report from the ambulance substation, on Monday at 3:45pm, informing that a man was found hanged in a house in Yerevan.

“It was found out at the specified location that a 27-year-old man committed suicide at home, [and] by way of hanging [himself] with a rope from the railings of the stairs,” said Janoyan.

Also, the police informed that a forensic medical examination has been commissioned, and an investigation is conducted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan resident stages fake robbery to deceive his family
On December 25, Armenian police received an alarm from the citizen…
 Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240
Tropical Storm Tembin on Friday struck the country's main southern island of Mindanao...
 Armenian embassy clarifying whether Armenians are affected by Moscow bus crash
The embassy conveyed condolences to the families and friends of the killed...
 Police detain driver of a bus crashing into crowd in Moscow
From 4 to 5 people were killed in the accident...
 At least 4 killed as bus crashes into crowd in Moscow
According to preliminary reports, from 10 to 15 people were injured...
 Suspicious box detected under Christmas tree at National Polytechnic University of Armenia
Everyone inside this Yerevan institution of higher education was evacuated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news