Armenia’s Sargsyan wraps up Georgia visit with tête-à-tête with PM Kvirikashvili (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Along the lines of his official visit to Georgia, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday held a tête-à-tête with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
First, they attested to the dynamically developing and strengthening relations between the two friendship countries, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In their conviction, the high-level Armenian-Georgian contacts have created good grounds for identifying new domains of partnership.
The Georgian PM, for his part, noted that even though Armenia and Georgia mark the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, relations between the two countries go back centuries and they, as per Kvirikashvili, have always been warm and good-neighborly. Also, the Georgian Premier congratulated President Sargsyan and all Armenians on the upcoming holidays.
The President of Armenia, in turn, stressed that the age-old path of the Armenian and Georgian peoples obligates the authorities of the two countries to sincerely serve them, for the welfare of the two peoples. Sargsyan reciprocally congratulated PM Kvirikashvili and all Georgians on the New Year and Christmas holidays.
At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the course of and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as the Georgian PM’s expected official visit to Armenia in the near future.
Concluding its two-day official visit to Georgia, the Armenian delegation, led by Serzh Sargsyan, returned to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
At the airport in capital city Tbilisi, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili saw President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan off.