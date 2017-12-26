News
China concerned about Japanan military plans
China concerned about Japanan military plans
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China urges Japan to stick to the road of peaceful development and act cautiously in security matters, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, Xinhua reported.

Japan is considering the modification of the Izumo helicopter into the aircraft carrier to accommodate F-35B fighters on it.

According to Chunying, Japan's actions in security issues attract attention of neighboring countries and the international community for historical reasons. Japan's actions could violate Article 9 of its Constitution, which provides a legal guarantee that Japan will adhere to the path of peaceful development in the postwar era, Hua Chunying said.

“We urge Japan to do more that may help enhance mutual trust and promote regional peace and stability,” she said.
