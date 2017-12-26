News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 27
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Egypt executes 15 over attacks on North Sinai security forces
Egypt executes 15 over attacks on North Sinai security forces
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Egyptian prison authorities on Tuesday executed 15 people convicted of attacks on security forces in the restive North Sinai province, Reuters reported.

North Sinai province, a mostly desert area bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, has been experiencing wave of anti-security attacks that killed hundreds of police and army men since the army-led ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 in response to mass protests against his rule.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has vowed that the armed forces will use utmost violence to put an end to terrorism in Sinai.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi Arabia: Shi'ite judge killed by kidnappers
Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani disappeared last December from outside his home in the Qatif region...
 Afghanistan explosion death toll reaches 6
Near an office of the intelligence service in capital city Kabul…
 Sargsyan: Armenia National Security Service activities in counterterrorism need to be intensified
The President added, however, that Armenia has always been assessed as a relatively safe country…
 ISIS terror planner arrested in Germany
The 29-year-old German citizen, identified only as Dasbar W., had alleged connections to the "Islamic State" group…
 Coalition says 3 Islamic State leaders killed in Iraq and Syria
The liquidation of these key terrorists led to destruction in the leadership of the group...
 Putin urges CIS special services to strengthen ties amid terrorist threats
Armenia also is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news