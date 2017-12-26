Egypt executes 15 over attacks on North Sinai security forces

Egyptian prison authorities on Tuesday executed 15 people convicted of attacks on security forces in the restive North Sinai province, Reuters reported.
North Sinai province, a mostly desert area bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, has been experiencing wave of anti-security attacks that killed hundreds of police and army men since the army-led ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 in response to mass protests against his rule.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has vowed that the armed forces will use utmost violence to put an end to terrorism in Sinai.