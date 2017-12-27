News
Wednesday
December 27
News
Wednesday
December 27
Turkey ex-president to go up against incumbent at any time?
Turkey ex-president to go up against incumbent at any time?
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

After former President Abdullah Gül criticized the incumbent Turkish authorities for the first time in recent days, his former adviser, Yeniçağ (New Era) nationalist newspaper columnist Ahmet Takan, has shared the information he had received with the readers.

As per Takan, they say, behind the scenes of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) which is in a chaotic situation, that Gül might make a “move” at any second.

The columnist stressed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s fellow party members at AKP have admitted that his actions are very risky and such actions should be abandoned.

“Abdullah Gül will take ex-FM Ali Babacan and a prominent figure from the judicial system at his side, and he will make a statement,” wrote Ahmet Takan. “In 2001, Gül and Ali Babacan had a primary role in the formation of the ruling Justice and Development Party.”
