Kuwait arrests five over video deemed offensive to crown prince
Kuwait arrests five over video deemed offensive to crown prince
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Kuwait arrested five suspects accused of posting a video on social media considered offensive to the Gulf state’s crown prince, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The accused were government employees with positions at “important institutions within the state”, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA.

In recent days, a clip has circulated on social media showing the crown prince jabbing his finger at dignitaries at a Gulf football event, apparently trying to tell them who should be first to shake the hand of the ruling emir.

It was not immediately clear if that video was the subject of the legal charges.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
