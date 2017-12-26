Georgia highway leading to Armenian is open for all types of vehicles

Stepantsminda-Lars Highway, which leads to the Armenian border, is open for all types of vehicles as of 19:00 on December 26, Georgia’s Emergency Situations Department reported.
Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies reported that clear ice is observed on certain roads in the territory of the republic, no precipitation is predicted for December 26-30.
According to the source, clear ice is observed on certain sections of Sotk-Karvachar road as well as Vardenyats pass. The drivers are strictly recommended to use exclusively winter tires when driving in the mentioned regions.
According to the latest data, more than 385 trucks, are accumulated on the Russian side of the border.