Newspaper: Armenia political elite to spend New Year holidays in US

YEREVAN. – A considerable part of Armenia’s officials, especially the ruling Republican Party of Armenia MPs, is on its traditional New Year holiday route, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.
“This year, as well, many of them have already left for [the densely Armenian-populated city of] Glendale [in the US State of California] to celebrate the holidays; they have rented apartments in advance in its section called Americana. Their minimum cost is $2,000, whereas that of the more luxurious ones— several times more expensive. That way, they are attempting to get away—at least for two to three weeks—from the lukewarm Armenia environment, whose copyright is also theirs,” wrote Zhamanak.