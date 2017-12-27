Man wanted for Igla missile system smuggling is handed over to Armenia

YEREVAN. – As a result of collaboration between the prosecutors’ offices of Armenia and Georgia, Robert Aghvanyan, who was wanted for the smuggling and illicit trafficking of Igla missile system, has been transferred from Georgia to Armenia, to face criminal accountability.
On March 24, a decision was taken to include Aghvanyan as a defendant in the respective criminal case, and for the abovementioned actions, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As a result of joint measures taken by the Armenian and Georgian law enforcement agencies, he was found on March 27, in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi.
The General Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia petition for handing Robert Aghvanyan over to the competent authorities of Armenia was approved, and he was transferred to Armenia on Monday.