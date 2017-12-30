5 most ridiculous moments of 2017

In order to celebrate the New Year in high spirits, Armenian News- NEWS.am decided to remind you about the five most ridiculous moments of 2017.
Funny professorial toddlers
Charming little children accidentally caught in the frame while their father, Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed on BBC News about South Korea will exactly make you smile. Their mother, who barged into the room, especially looked funny, trying to go unnoticed and lead the kids out of the room.
Idiot YouTube prankster
The 22-year-old British YouTube prankster cemented his head inside a microwave. Friends mixed seven bags of Polyfilla before pouring it around his head. They guessed to put an air tube in his mouth so the prankster could breathe. However, his friends failed to remove the microwave and called the firemen after getting stuck.
«Power to the Peepee»
“Power to the Peepee”
Protest actions “Power to the Peepee” were held in Netherlands in late September. Several hundred women took the matter to the streets to show the impossibility of using urinals that are exclusively designed for men. The protest was organised by Geerte Piening , who had been fined of $90 for public urination. The judge said she could have used a public urinal: “it may not be pleasant, but it is possible.”
Trump is afraid of the dinosaur
Who would imagine that a billionaire and the head of the state might get scared of a kid in a dinosaur costume? Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump gave out sweets for trick-or-treating on White House Halloween celebration. However, Trump felt uncomfortable by the presence of a child in a dinosaur costume and did no treat the kid.
Do not make a parrot angry!
The German police was alerted about a family quarrel. But when the police arrived on the spot, the officers were surprised.
The man, with blood spatter on his face, opened the door. He was quarrelling with a parrot. The bird was flying around the apartment and beating the dishes, and finally injured his owner. German media called this case “the most curious family quarrel of the year.”