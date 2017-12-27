Belgium decides to deport Armenian family ahead of Christmas

A few days before Christmas, an Armenian family in Belgium was moved to a special center, from where they will be deported, according to RTL INFO.
The family has been living in Belgium for nine years now. It has three children including 11-year-old Christina, who goes to school and speaks Dutch fluently, wrote the Belgian newspaper.
This Armenian family spent Christmas at the aforesaid special center.
The public was outraged by the fact that the decision to deport this family was taken during the holidays.
“We aim to achieve the rescinding of the decision, whereby the family is prohibited to return to Belgium for three years,” said Marc Sampermans, the attorney of this Armenian family.