Sharmazanov: 2017 was full for Armenia, we are the best in the CIS

YEREVAN. – The year 2017 was a full and a positive year for Armenia.
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman and ruling Republican Party (RPA) of Armenia Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov characterized the passing year in this way, at a press conference on Wednesday.
As per Sharmazanov, this year there were more positive situations than negative ones for the country, in terms of security, domestic and foreign policy development.
First and foremost, the NA deputy speaker stressed the parliamentary election on April 2, which, in his view, was a success.
According to the RPA spokesperson, the next important event for Armenia was President Serzh Sargsyan’s program address on May 18.
And reflecting on Armenia’s foreign policy, Sharmazanov noted that 2017 was an anniversary year in terms of the country’s diplomatic relations with Russia.
“We [Armenia] have genuine allied relations with Russia; in our deep conviction, those allied relations should be [further] deepened and developed,” he added. “As for the EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)], it has given us very good opportunities to develop. I will not present numbers, but the year is quite encouraging; we are the best by economic indicators. Armenia is ahead among CIS countries, by economic indicators. And the agreement with the EU is of great importance to us.”