Armenia ruling party on PM candidate: There is one leader in RPA

YEREVAN. – There is one leader in the Republican Party, and our leader is Serzh Sargsyan.
National Assembly Vice Chairman and ruling Republican Party (RPA) of Armenia Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday. He noted this when asked what prevents Armenian President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan from announcing that he will be the party’s candidate for Prime Minister in the coming year.
“I don’t know of a second figure, from the state politicians working in the Republic of Armenia [(RA)], who will be able to more effectively carry out the facing of security and external challenges and the providing of effective solutions than incumbent RA President Serzh Sargsyan,” Sharmazanov said, in particular.
But the RPA spokesperson urged to wait until 2018, and noted that the party has not yet decided who will be its PM candidate.