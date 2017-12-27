Armenia lawmaker: Tension on line of contact must reduce to settle Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is of special importance to the Armenian side.

Ruling Republican Party (RPA) of Armenia MP, “European Integration” NGO Chairman, and political scientist Karen Bekaryan, noted the aforesaid at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his words, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have issued more than ten statements in the current year.

“And if we take into consideration that these statements were preceding, or were made after any event (…), then it becomes apparent that the co-chairs have worked very actively [toward achieving a settlement to the conflict],” Bekaryan noted, in particular.

At the same time, however, the deputy expressed a view that the statements by the foreign ministers are more important than the Minsk Group co-chairs’ position on this matter.

Also, the political scientist lawmaker said it can be concluded that there is an absence of mutual trust between the conflict parties, and a matter of reduction of tension along the line of contact.

According to Bekaryan, as long as incidents occur at the line of contact, no progress should be expected towards resolving the Karabakh conflict.

As per the RPA deputy, to settle this conflict, first it is indispensable to reduce tension on the line of contact.